Races across Molokai Channel return after long break

The historic Molokai Channel World Championships will return this fall following a four-year hiatus, the Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association announced Wednesday.

Last held in 2019, the Na Wahine O Ke Kai women’s and Molokai Hoe men’s outrigger canoe world championship races were canceled twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic and once in the wake of the Maui wildfires. The men ultimately competed with an Oahu-based course in 2022 at the request of the Molokai community.

The Na Wahine O Ke Kai is scheduled for Sept. 29, with the Molokai Hoe to follow on Oct. 13.

“Over the last 70-plus years, the crossing of the Kaiwi Channel has become the cornerstone of achievement in the wa’a community,” OHCRA race director Luana Froiseth said via a press release. “This time-honored showcase of commitment to the preservation of Hawaiian canoe racing culture honors the rich heritage while uniting paddlers from around the world.”

This is the first year in which OHCRA will serve as the organizer of the Na Wahine O Ke Kai.

Its first official race took place Oct. 15, 1979, four years after 18 female paddlers from the Waikiki Surf, Outrigger, Lanikai and Kailua canoe clubs went up against Healani Canoe Club in what is believed to be the first Molokai-Oahu crossing completed by all-female crews.

Team Bradley, based out of Maui, has won 12 of the past 14 Na Wahine O Ke Kai races dating back to 2005.

The last non-Hawaii crew to win the women’s world championship was Mooloolaba Outrigger Canoe Club, which originated in Australia and won back-to-back races in 2003 and 2004.

Dominance in the Molokai Hoe has been reserved for Shell Va’a, a team from Tahiti that has won 12 of the past 14 men’s world championships. Over 100 teams and 1,000 paddlers regularly traveled to take part prior to the hiatus.

Salt and Air Studios and Nexstar Media Inc., which owns KHON and KHII, will broadcast both events on KHII (Ch. 5), per a press release. An undisclosed percentage of the overall proceeds are expected to be distributed to the Friends of Molokai foundation, formed to support the needs of the athletic department at Molokai High School.

“We are more excited than ever before to partner with OHCRA and bring these iconic events to viewers statewide and around the world,” Salt and Air Studios’ Mike Prickett and Nextstar Media Inc.’s Kristina Lockwood said in a joint statement. “We want to share every moment and highlight of these important races to help perpetuate Hawaiian culture and the sport of canoe racing.”