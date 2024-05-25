Letter: Baby boomers suffer as Biden woos youth vote

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Now that Biden just gave another $7.7 billion dollars to forgive student loans, it’s time to pony up and forgive the balance of Small Business Administration loans to America’s small businesses that have not recovered from the government’s botched COVID relief effort.

We have watched inflation spike to 15% and are suffering to support these small businesses and the families of their owners. Buying the votes of the youth is about punishing baby boomers.

Allen Canter

Hawaii Kai

