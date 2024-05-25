Letter: Child casualties in Gaza far surpass Ukraine war

Members of the Louisville Ceasefire Coalition and others staged a rall on Jan. 4.

Although estimates vary, at least 600 children have been killed and over 1,350 injured since Russian attacks on Ukraine intensified in 2022, according to the United Nations.

As of April 30, Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed at least 7,797 children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Other estimates are much higher.

Compared to Ukraine, many times more children have been killed in Gaza in one-fourth the time. How can that great difference be explained rationally and morally?

Leslie Sponsel

Hawaii Kai

