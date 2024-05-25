Letter: Expand UH land if Aloha Stadium plan sees delay

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

If the Legislature delays or kills the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District plan and enlarges the facilities at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, it should consider other improvements.

The tennis courts, softball and baseball fields could be moved to the former Saint Francis School site. Some classes and activities held at UH’s lower campus might also be relocated to Saint Francis classrooms.

The state should consider buying the site if future needs require such a large piece of real estate.

Loke Leong

Kalihi

