Kahala property collapses onto shoreline, blocking beachgoers
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A section of Kahala Beach is seen with collapsed land on Friday.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Residents have watched a beachfront property collapse into the ocean over the past two years, and one resident reached out to Council member Tommy Waters’ office about it after his 311 report filed with the city and county app got canceled. Above, a section of Kahala Beach was blocked Friday by collapsed land.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A beachgoer and her dog Friday enjoyed one side of Kahala Beach with a collapsed property blocking access.