Kauai soldier’s Purple Heart comes home

MIS Veteran Norman Hashisaka talked about his friend and fellow MIS veteran Kazuyoshi “Tommy” Inouye on May 15 during his presentation of the Purple Heart medal to Inouye’s niece Sarah Date at the Regency at Puakea.

Sarah Date, niece of Kazuyoshi Inouye, shows off the Purple Heart for Inouye, which was presented May 15 by state Rep. Nadine Nakamura; MIS veteran Norman Hashisaka; MIS Veteran Hawai‘i’s Carolyn Morinishi, holding Inouye’s portrait; and Rochelle Braun.

Sarah Date, niece of Kazuyoshi “Tommy” Inouye, received the Purple Heart medal intended for Inouye from Norman Hashisaka on May 15 at the Regency at Puakea.

LIHUE >> When the families of Staff Sgt. Joseph T. Kuwada, Technician 4th Grade Haruyuki Ikemoto, Kazuyoshi “Tommy” Ino­uye, Wilfred M. Motokane and Masaru Sogi — all veterans of the Military Intelligence Service — received Purple Heart medals from the U.S. Army during a special recognition ceremony May 10 at Pearl Harbor, one family member, Sarah Date, was not able to attend and receive the medal for her uncle.

The Army awarded 29 medals to soldiers who were killed in a plane crash on Okinawa as World War II ended nearly 80 years ago, and the five medals presented at Pearl Harbor represent the first of the 29 medals.

Through the efforts of Carolyn Morinishi of MIS Veterans-Hawai‘i, Date was able to get the medal awarded to Inouye on May 15 during a small gathering at the Regency at Puakea.

“They approved a replica of the medal,” Morinishi said. “The original medal has Inouye’s name engraved on the back of it. That medal will be displayed in the Purple Heart Room at the Kaua‘i Veterans Center.”

In making the presentation, Morinishi arranged to have state Rep. Nadine Nakamura and MIS veteran Norman Hashisaka do the honors of presenting the cased medal before several relatives, and residents of the Regency at Puakea retirement and assisted living facility.

“I knew Tommy since he and I were in grammar school,” Hashisaka said. “We also both went to Japanese school. After Japanese school we would walk together part of the way back to our homes — mine in Nawiliwili and his in Kapaia. Back then we never imagined we would both end up serving our country in the MIS.”

Inouye attended Kauai High School and went on to work at Lihue Plantation before he volunteered to serve, Hashisaka said.

Hashisaka said Inouye went through basic training at Camp Savage and language training at Fort Snelling. He went on for further training as a paratrooper before he and Hashisaka were assigned to the Philippines.

“There was a mission to send troops from Philippines to Okinawa as fierce fighting was still taking place on Okinawa,” said Hashisaka, who will celebrate his 99th birthday in August.

“Okinawa, at the southern point of Japan, was considered the entry into Japan. Many of us volunteered. They were looking for 10 from MIS to go. Tommy, probably because of his training as a paratrooper, was selected. I was not.”

“Tommy was one of 31 soldiers aboard a C-46 transport plane that crashed while trying to land at Naha, Okinawa, during an air raid alert on Aug. 13, 1945. Visibility was poor, and the pilot tried to land twice before slamming into the mountain on the third try,” Hashisaka said.

“It was so shocking for us when we received the news of the plane crash. It was even more heartbreaking because the emperor announced the surrender of Japan shortly thereafter. Only a couple of days and Tommy would have been with us celebrating and on our way to Tokyo to help with the crime trials and other occupation duties.

“Tommy and those on board the plane gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Following the way, Lihue Plantation named a street — Inouye Street — for Tommy in its then-new subdivision.”

Morinishi said the subdivision and the streets in the neighborhood were named to honor the sacrifices of Lihue Plantation workers who left to serve their country. That subdivision is behind the Lihue McDonald’s restaurant and stretches to the Kentucky Fried Chicken drive-thru.

“Today, Tommy is being recognized with the Purple Heart medal. The Purple Heart is awarded to service members who are wounded or killed in battle. This medal not only honors Tommy’s individual courage, but also recognizes his supreme sacrifice,” Hashisaka said.

“Tommy was willing to serve his country and prove he was an American in a time when many questioned it. Because of Tommy and others like him, we understand the heavy price of freedom, and we must never forget it.”

Morinishi said Inouye is resting at Kauai Veterans Cemetery in Hanapepe.