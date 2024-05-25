Kauai soldier’s Purple Heart comes home
DENNIS FUJIMOTO / GARDEN ISLAND
Sarah Date, niece of Kazuyoshi “Tommy” Inouye, received the Purple Heart medal intended for Inouye from Norman Hashisaka on May 15 at the Regency at Puakea.
DENNIS FUJIMOTO / GARDEN ISLAND
Sarah Date, niece of Kazuyoshi Inouye, shows off the Purple Heart for Inouye, which was presented May 15 by state Rep. Nadine Nakamura; MIS veteran Norman Hashisaka; MIS Veteran Hawai‘i’s Carolyn Morinishi, holding Inouye’s portrait; and Rochelle Braun.
DENNIS FUJIMOTO / GARDEN ISLAND
MIS Veteran Norman Hashisaka talked about his friend and fellow MIS veteran Kazuyoshi “Tommy” Inouye on May 15 during his presentation of the Purple Heart medal to Inouye’s niece Sarah Date at the Regency at Puakea.