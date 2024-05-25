New Bishop Museum exhibit explores red in Oceanic
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Cultural adviser and curator Marques Hanalei Marzan shows some of the pieces in the “Ka ‘Ula Wena: Oceanic Red” exhibit at Bishop Museum. The exhibit, above, opens to the public today and is the first to gather cultural items and specimens of Oceania that use the color red and explore its significance.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The “Ka ‘Ula Wena: Oceanic Red” exhibit at Bishop Museum opens to the public today and is the first to gather cultural items and specimens of Oceania that use the color red and explore its significance.