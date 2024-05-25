Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, May 25, 2024 76° Today's Paper

Sports

Randy Abshier closes with another gem for the hot Rainbows

Stephen Tsai

By Stephen Tsai

Today Updated 12:23 a.m.

Editors' Picks

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii infielder Elijah Ickes crosses home plate ahead of the tag from Cal St. Fullerton catcher Waldie Perez to score during the third inning.
1/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Hawaii infielder Elijah Ickes crosses home plate ahead of the tag from Cal St. Fullerton catcher Waldie Perez to score during the third inning.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii infielder Elijah Ickes made a play at third base on Friday night.
2/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Hawaii infielder Elijah Ickes made a play at third base on Friday night.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s DallasJ Duarte drove in two runs.
3/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Hawaii’s DallasJ Duarte drove in two runs.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii pitcher Randy Abshier works against the Cal St. Fullerton Titans during the first inning.
4/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Hawaii pitcher Randy Abshier works against the Cal St. Fullerton Titans during the first inning.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii infielder Elijah Ickes crosses home plate ahead of the tag from Cal St. Fullerton catcher Waldie Perez to score during the third inning.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii infielder Elijah Ickes made a play at third base on Friday night.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s DallasJ Duarte drove in two runs.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii pitcher Randy Abshier works against the Cal St. Fullerton Titans during the first inning.
RELATED PHOTO GALLERY