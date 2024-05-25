Randy Abshier closes with another gem for the hot Rainbows
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii infielder Elijah Ickes crosses home plate ahead of the tag from Cal St. Fullerton catcher Waldie Perez to score during the third inning.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii infielder Elijah Ickes made a play at third base on Friday night.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii’s DallasJ Duarte drove in two runs.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii pitcher Randy Abshier works against the Cal St. Fullerton Titans during the first inning.