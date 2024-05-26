Letter: Don’t blame Biden for sagging tourism

Wow, misinformation abounds! To blame Biden for the loss of tourism dollars in Hawaii is beyond ridiculous.

For starters, the U.S. economy is not shrinking, it’s booming. And the claim that Biden is to blame for inflation is common, but wrong. Inflation is a worldwide problem and Biden is managing it better than the rest of the developed world. Inflation began years ago, partially due to the many necessary stimulus measures against COVID. There is also evidence that inflation is partially the result of corporate greed. There has been congressional testimony of massive increased corporate profit as a result of this so-called inflation.

Of course, the expectation of those who believe this baloney is to oust Biden for Trump, the man who has promised the rich more tax cuts and less regulation. Then he can solve the immigration crisis by locking up more kids. Good luck with that.

Jim Keefe

Waikiki

