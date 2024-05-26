Letter: More help needed for working families

Members of the Hawaii State Senate during their legislative session on May 1.

2024 could have been a historic year for the state Legislature if proposals had been passed to assist working families with the challenge of caring for their children, other loved ones and themselves. These challenges are often disproportionately felt and managed by women.

Bills for paid family leave, reproductive health coverage, increasing the child and dependent care tax credit, support for child care professionals, and helping young parents and caretakers run for office did not pass. Tax breaks that by 2031 will cost nearly $1.5 billion per year, or more than 10% of expected general fund tax revenues, will benefit the rich more than working families.

Since legislators didn’t put plans in place to replace the lost tax revenue, they may come from cutting programs for low-income families. We can only hope that there will be a historic year for working families sometime soon.

Nicole Woo and Jeanne Ohta

Co-chairs, Hawaii State Democratic Women’s Caucus

