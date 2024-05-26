Hawaii veteran, family honored at National Memorial Day Concert
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Allen Hoe honors his fallen son, Nainoa, by paying tribute to soldiers who die in combat every year. Hoe and his son will be honored at the National Memorial Day Concert in Washington, D.C. Allen Hoe stands alongside a portrait of his son.
COURTESY NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT
Allen and Nainoa Hoe are shown together.
COURTESY NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT
Nainoa Hoe poses in front of the Hawaiian flag during his time at basic training.