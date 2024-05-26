Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, May 26, 2024

Hawaii News

Memorial Day observances remember the lives lost in the deadly Maui wildfire

Allison Schaefers

By Allison Schaefers

Today Updated 11:07 p.m.

Editors' PicksMauiMaui Wildfires

NICK RICCA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Photographs of Maui fire victims Maurice “Shadow” Buen, left, and Linda Vaikeli are part of a memorial on Lahaina Bypass Road. The memorial of handmade wooden crosses, flags and lei was erected in the days following the Aug. 8 wildfire.
NICK RICCA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

Photographs of Maui fire victims Maurice “Shadow” Buen, left, and Linda Vaikeli are part of a memorial on Lahaina Bypass Road. The memorial of handmade wooden crosses, flags and lei was erected in the days following the Aug. 8 wildfire.

NICK RICCA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hearts of Mercy & Compassion crosses were erected in November between the Lahaina Bypass and Honoapiilani Highway. Visitors are encouraged to write messages of support on the crosses.
NICK RICCA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

Hearts of Mercy & Compassion crosses were erected in November between the Lahaina Bypass and Honoapiilani Highway. Visitors are encouraged to write messages of support on the crosses.

NICK RICCA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER A memorial of crosses was erected along the Lahaina Bypass Road for the victims of the Aug. 8 wildfires.
NICK RICCA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

A memorial of crosses was erected along the Lahaina Bypass Road for the victims of the Aug. 8 wildfires.

