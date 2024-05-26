Scoreboard – May 26, 2024

Sunday, May 26, 2024
CALENDAR
TODAY
No local sporting events scheduled
MONDAY
No local sporting events scheduled
BULLETIN BOARD
MOANALUA HIGH SCHOOL
Moanalua is accepting resumes for the position of Varsity Paddling head coach. Resumes will be accepted now through June 14. All resumes should be emailed to the Athletic Director at Joel.Kawachi@k12.hi.us
CASTLE HIGH SCHOOL
Castle is seeking a head varsity softball coach and head girls varsity water polo coach. College degree preferred. Must be NFHS fundamentals of coaching certified and have at least two years of coaching at the high school level or above. Deadline is June 6. E-mail resume and cover letter to laynie.sueyasu@k12.hi.us