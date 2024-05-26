Signs of Hawaiian Life – May 26, 2024

Honolulu resident Beth Tarter visited Scotland and happened upon Hula Healthy Eatery in the Grassmarket District of Edinburgh. Photo by Nathan Sult.

Lane Shibata traveled from his Hilo home to Enoshima in Kanagawa prefecture, Japan, where he was surprised to find a restaurant that served a hearty Western meal — Kalae Ribs Kitchen. Photo by Arick Shibata.

On a trip to Manchester, Mich., Donna R. Ching of St. Louis Heights was tempted to indulge her sweet tooth at Sweet Leilani's Desserts. Photo by Harry Bittenbender.

