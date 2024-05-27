Letter: A time to honor sacrifice, bravery of fallen soldiers

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Today is a day of mourning for the men and women who died while in service. We plant flags to honor the gift of life given to us. Their deaths are more than patriotic duty. They died for honor, belief in democracy and civil responsibility. Let us respect the virtues of their sacrifice.

The standard democracy is based on commitment to equanimity. Therefore, we must remember that irresponsible rhetoric defies the values of memoriam.

Bullying is cowardice hiding in aggression. Freedom before social responsibility is anarchy. Slavery is an economic issue. Violence is always an invitation to retaliation.

Let us plant flags to honor bravery, sacrifice and courage.

Kahu Richard Walenta

U.S. Navy chaplain, Vietnam

Waianae

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter