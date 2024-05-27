Letter: HECO, Hawaiian Tel act fast to clear ugly debris

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

It is so easy to raise complaints, but it is important to step back and say “thank you” sometimes.

I want to thank Hawaiian Electric (HECO) and Hawaiian Telcom for coordinating the removal of several very large, unsightly and damaged transformers that have been lying along Fort Weaver Road for at least 10 years.

I kept wondering why no one did anything about this blight along our beautifully landscaped parkway. So, about two weeks ago, I decided to write a polite request/complaint to HECO. Well, one business day later I received an email saying the matter had been turned over to field management. Later, Hawaiian Telcom called to say they were arranging removal.

As I drove past the offending site on Thursday, it hit me: They were gone, the area was totally cleaned up!

So, I want to most sincerely thank HECO and Hawaiian Telcom for being so responsive.

Jim Kennedy

Ewa Beach

