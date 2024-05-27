Letter: Take better care of war memorial near Capitol

Flowers placed in memory of a fallen soldier are seen at the Korean and Vietnam War Memorial near the state Capitol in 2002.

Every time I stop by the Korean and Vietnam War Memorial, no one else is there. It makes me wonder if people don’t know about it or if it has just been forgotten. It isn’t listed on most websites as something tourists should make a point to visit. It is obvious the state has forgotten, as they would be making sure it was maintained; especially as it is on the same grounds as the Capitol building.

If you have not seen it, maybe it’s time to go and show your respect for the men and women who lost their lives for our country. Before you go, I would recommend that you read about the symbolism behind the memorial’s design. And if the state can’t seem to realize the importance of maintaining the memorial, maybe there is a civic group willing to take on the task.

Connie McTeer

Makiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter