Off the news: Invasive albizia trees blamed for outages

Yet again, an invasive species known to threaten Hawaii’s ecosystem and economy has spread out of control to disrupt life on Oahu. Nope, not the coconut rhinoceros beetle — we’re talking albizia, which grow like weeds and easily topple, with spindly branches that can break and block roads, plug and flood streams or cut power lines.

On May 18, an albizia tree fell on a power line feeding energy to Hawaii Kai, cutting off electric power for about 4,800 customers. Hawaiian Electric quickly restored power; however, the utility reports that “critical transmission line corridors” have been “choked” by extensive albizia overgrowth. The company plans to clear the area.