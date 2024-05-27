Off the news: Shaka license plate decal on sale now

And so it begins: The city has just launched the shaka-branded license plate, displaying what is in line to be the official state gesture. This is sure to be followed by other efforts to raise the profile of shaka as Hawaii’s own iconic thumb-pinkie wave. Even before the law passed this session, the symbol was already appearing on electronic signs on the back of city buses.

Part of the $30.50 initial fee for plates goes to the nonprofit ID8 (id8.org/about), supporting initiatives “to create positive impacts.” The positivity here seems to be giving people a reason to smile in traffic.