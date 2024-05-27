Hawaii homeless with mental issues could be assessed involuntarily
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Sharmane Botelho, 54, cried Tuesday while remembering her late son, Bryson, at the Iwilei Resource Center.
Some mentally ill homeless clients could be taken to the Behavioral Health Crisis Center against their will if Gov. Josh Green signs new legislation into law. Above, Sharmane Botelho, left, embraced state Health Director Dr. Kenneth Fink on Tuesday at the Iwilei Resource Center.