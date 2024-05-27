On the Move: Lorraine Gershun and Judy Lind

The Kukui Children’s Foundation’s board of directors has announced the appointment of Lorraine Gershun as executive director of KCF, which owns and operates the Kukui Center. She succeeds Judy Lind, who retired after 20 years of service and has joined the board of directors as vice president. Gershun’s background includes 28 years as an educator in the public and private school systems in California and Hawaii, teaching at the middle school, high school and community college levels. Prior to returning to the Kukui Children’s Foundation this year, she served as an instructor/academic adviser at Leeward Community College as well as an independent college access and college success consultant. Gershun first joined the Kukui Center in 2010 as its first community partners program coordinator and served in that position for seven years.

