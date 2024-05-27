Students at Mililani High are motivated for change
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Mililani High School students remain dedicated to the cause of reducing food waste. The science students maintain a composting program but can compost only a portion of the 30 to 100 pounds of food waste produced at the school every day. Science students Miki Haitsuka, left, Alastair Domingo and Jayda Sakoda pulled back the tarp over a thermal compost pile May 20.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Mililani High School students Miki Haitsuka, left, Alastair Domingo and Jayda Sakoda, in science class May 20, all testified in support of HB 2083, which would have required the Department of Education to establish a pilot program for a plant-based meal one day a week and to reach a local farm-to-school meal goal of 30% of food served to students by 2030. The bill, which did not pass, was introduced by state Rep. Trish La Chica (D, Mililani-Waipio Gentry-Koa Ridge).