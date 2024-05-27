Waikiki War Memorial Natatorium observance looks to past and future
Halau Lilia Makanoe, under the direction of kumu hula Shelsea Ai, performed Sunday at the annual memorial at the Natatorium, shown in the background. The Natatorium was built as a “living” World War I memorial.
Marines from Kaneohe Marine Corps Base gave a rifle honors volley Sunday during the annual memorial at the Natatorium in Waikiki.
Those attending Sunday’s annual memorial ceremony placed an offering at the Roll of Honor plaque near the Waikiki War Memorial Natatorium in Waikiki.