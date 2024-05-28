Letter: Biden’s policies damaged U.S., but Trump can fix it

From now to election day in November, liberal Democrats and the biased media will be flooding the national news and daily newspapers with negative stories on Donald Trump. They are frustrated and frightened that Trump may become our 47th president. The American people’s quality of life is crumbling under Bidenomics. Many of them are living from paycheck to paycheck. Our country’s image is being tarnished by ill-advised foreign policies with our close allies. Americans want to return to Trump’s economic and foreign policies that led our country to a surging economy with energy independence, higher wages and lower taxes, and preserved our nation’s status as leader of the free world. We need Trump to “Make America Great Again.”

Robert Hatakeyama

Salt Lake

