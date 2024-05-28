Letter: Fight invasive beetle or risk future without palms

A dead coconut rhinoceros beetle is shown at Coastline Landscape and Nursery on Feb. 10, 2023, in Kunia.

The invasive coconut rhinoceros beetle problem is more critical than virtually any issue Hawaii has ever faced. The experts are saying the beetles are now beyond eradication and that we are in the “containment phase.” This is a gross understatement of the magnitude of this issue. Can you imagine Hawaii without any coconut trees? That is where we are headed. That is reality.

Hawaii needs to declare war on the beetles. Government cannot stop them alone, but it can enable the public. We need to educate and provide weapons to every property owner in Hawaii. Create, manufacture and distribute traps, poisons and topical treatments to every tree company, landscaper, golf course, park manager, school, business property and residence in Hawaii.

Containment is an illusion. Standing by and watching will result in the end of coconut palms in Hawaii.

Donald Frederickson

Kaneohe

