Letter: Lawmakers, public must join together on tourism

Our state leaders have talked about diversifying our economy for many years, but with little vision or achievement. CNBC recently released “America’s Top States for Business.” It shows Hawaii ranks 36th in business friendliness and 43rd in infrastructure. This pathetic combination will not bring economic diversity and successful outcomes for Hawaii.

The significant decline in tourism is an indisputable statistic and a harsh new reality. Many ohana will have no choice but to consider moving to the mainland. Hawaii’s deteriorating infrastructure, increasing homelessness, affordability, crime, negative social media postings toward tourists and exasperating tourist taxes erode the paradise dream vacation. Hawaii has painted a bad picture. Unwisely, we have told vacationers to go elsewhere and they are doing just that.

Hawaii can learn from Las Vegas. Nevada’s government and people are very welcoming. Unlike Hawaii, they all sing from the same sheet of music. I’m moving to Las Vegas.

Phil Winter

Kihei, Maui

