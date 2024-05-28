Letter: Presidential immunity case is an easy decision

There is no reason why it should have taken the U.S. Supreme Court more than 10 minutes to rule that no president has immunity against crimes they are alleged to have committed during their tenure, especially when those crimes were intended to prevent the orderly transfer of power and undermine the legitimacy of elections.

As Justice Arthur Goldberg wrote in the 1963 Kennedy v. Mendoza-Martinez decision, the Constitution is not a suicide pact. The cases against Donald Trump should have been allowed to proceed quickly so that it can be determined whether he is guilty of the criminal charges against him and which (if any) of the alleged offenses were simply the exercise of his lawful duties. The delay in resolving this issue is simply another of the numerous self-inflicted wounds undermining the prestige of and respect for our Supreme Court.

James Duca

Kailua

