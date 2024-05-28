Off the news: BOE policy backs student journalism law

The Hawaii Student Journalism Protection Act stands better able to help those students, now that the state Board of Education has aligned its policy with the 2022 law.

Teachers should feel more supported in carrying out the law, which sets criteria for any censorship of news in student newspapers. The journalists-in-training will get an explanation about the reason for censorship as allowed under law: the content is libelous, invasive of privacy, obscene or illegal, or incites a “clear and present danger” of unlawful acts or disruption.

This has already been an educational experience for all.