Off the news: Monk seal dies after alleged dog attack

Tourists and locals alike have ventured to Waikiki’s Kaimana Beach to marvel at the sight of a monk seal pup born this spring, as each seal added to this extremely endangered species’ population is reason for celebration. On the North Shore, however, another endangered pup was reportedly attacked and killed by a dog Thursday night, only hours after volunteers first spotted it.

Auwe! Dog owners who allow their animals to run unleashed and to harm monk seals violate state and federal law, and should be penalized. Report monk seal sightings or injuries to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Marine Wildlife Hotline at 888-256-9840.