A combo of textures

This braised mushroom and lotus root dish is simple to prepare, yet tasty, offering different textures — crispness and softness — that are pleasing to the palate. Both main ingredients are low in calories, and bring fiber, minerals and vitamins to the dish.

Fresh lotus roots can be found in most local grocery stores. Choose fresh as it tastes better than the packaged and ready-to-use type. Choose a smooth stalk, free of blemishes.

Braised Mushroom and Lotus Root

Ingredients:

• 4 dried shiitake mushrooms

• 1/2 pound fresh lotus root

• 1 tablespoon vinegar

• 2 cups water, plus more for blanching

• 2 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce

• 2 1/2 tablespoons agave or maple syrup

• 1/2-ounce piece ginger (a thick piece, about 1 inch long), peeled and smashed

• 1 tablespoon sliced green onions

• Steamed rice, for serving

Directions:

Soak shiitake mushrooms in water for 30 minutes, then drain and cut in quarters.

Wash lotus root; peel with a vegetable peeler. Slice into thin pieces (about 1/8-inch thick).

Bring pot of water to a boil over high heat. Add vinegar and sliced lotus root. Blanch 90 seconds. Rinse under cold water and drain.

In the same pot, combine 2 cups water, soy sauce, agave or syrup, and ginger. Bring to boil, then lower heat, add quartered mushrooms and sliced lotus root. Cover and simmer on low heat about 25 minutes, until most of the liquid has been absorbed.

Serve warm, garnished with green onion, over rice.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (not including steamed rice): 90 calories, 0 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 500 mg sodium, 20 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 9 g sugar, 3 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.