A superb sushi sandwich

I think since I was pregnant with my first child, I’ve been somewhat obsessed with sandwiches. The layers, the perfect bite, and the convenience of holding your meal in your hands makes for an ideal lunch or snack. Since I’ve gone mostly gluten free, I’ve often found myself missing sandwiches. Gluten-free bread, while improving, just doesn’t quite satisfy.

I did recently discover an alternative — while not quite the same, is delightful. It has the structure and convenience of a sandwich with the fresh, vibrant flavors of sushi. It has the layers, the perfect bite, and the hand-held convenience. I think it’s much easier than making regular sushi and can be ready in a few minutes if you have rice ready. It’s also adaptable and versatile. My kids have a wide range of dislikes, but we can always add the right thing for a sushi sandwich. In addition to the spicy tuna recipe I’m including here, I have enjoyed smoked salmon, cream cheese, some sprouts and avocado. The boys like Spam and egg with cucumber. I think it’s better than a musubi because you can make it without a mold and it holds together well without being so rice-heavy.

Making a sushi sandwich is surprisingly easy, even for those who don’t have sushi-making tools. Start with a sheet of nori, and think of it as a four-square. Cut one side up to the middle. Spread a thin, even layer of sushi rice (it can be seasoned or unseasoned, according to preference) in one square, and then add your desired fillings on two other squares. Fold it up by squares. You can eat it like this or cut it into triangles (try to leave a folded edge on both). The nori keeps everything neatly together. Mostly I just suggest you eat it immediately. They’re fun to make and the kids can be in charge of their own.

They’re perfect for quick lunches, light dinners and even as a party appetizer with a make-your-own sushi sandwich station. I suggest using almost anything that you can put in sushi for these, including shredded carrots, unagi, thin-sliced fried tofu and egg.

Sushi Sandwiches

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 to 2 cups cooked rice

• 1 cup imitation crab

• 1 cup raw tuna

• 2 tablespoons mayonnaise

• 1 1/2 teaspoons Sriracha or to taste

• 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil

• Furikake for sprinkling

• 1 Japanese cucumber, sliced thinly

• 1 avocado, sliced thinly

• 5 sheets of nori

Directions:

Dice the imitation crab and tuna and place in a bowl. Add the mayonnaise, Sriracha and sesame oil and mix well.

Lay out a sheet of nori on a flat surface. With a sharp knife, cut a slit from the middle of the bottom edge to the middle of the sheet.

Spread the rice (about 1/4 cup) in one square corner of the nori and top with about 2-3 tablespoons of the tuna mix. Sprinkle with furikake.

Spread some slices of cucumber and avocado in other square sections. Fold one corner up and follow around until it is a square.

If desired, cut it into triangles, making sure one edge is on the folded nori. Eat immediately.

Serves 2-3.

Mariko Jackson writes about family and food. Email her at thelittlefoodie@gmail.com.