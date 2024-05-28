The big cheese

Wednesday, May 29, 2024
By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
May 28, 2024
There’s no better way to celebrate National Cheese Day (June 4) than by indulging in your favorite variety. Check out these gloriously cheesy concoctions:
Fried delights
During a recent visit to Mediterranean eatery MARA Restaurant & Bar (1390 Kapiolani Blvd.), I finally got to try the saganaki ($26). It’s a shared dish that was described by our server as a bougie mozzarella stick, topped with Ho Farms marinated zucchini, eggplant and peppers.
The dish actually features kefalograviera, which is a hard Greek cheese with a nutty flavor.
Call 808-450-3036 or visit marahonolulu.com.
Don’t miss this discount
Taormina Sicilian Cuisine’s (227 Lewers St.) popular truffle carbonara is 50% off for a limited time. It’s normally $68 but is $34 until June 15. The discount is offered from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily.
The cheesy carbonara features fresh fettuccine with mixed mushrooms, pancetta, a poached egg and seasonal truffles that are shaved tableside. When you dine in for lunch, you’ll even get a complimentary gelato for dessert.
Call 808-926-5050 or visit taorminarestaurant.com.
Get a ‘pizza’ this
San Paolo Pizza and Wine (1765 Ala Moana Blvd.) recently started a rotating pizza special; if the flavor is popular among customers, it will be added to the eatery’s regular menu.
May’s special was a mushroom pizza with catupiry cheese and truffle oil ($24.90-$45.90). Catupiry cheese — a soft, white cheese that’s used in Brazilian dishes — is a unique ingredient prevalent in many of the eatery’s pizzas. Other popular cheesy options include quattro formaggi ($22.50-$41.90) — mozzarella, caciocavallo, Gorgonzola dolce and Parmesan — and honey and brie ($19.50-$35.90).
Call 808-425-5396 or visit sanpaolopizzeria.com.