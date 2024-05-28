The ultimate craving

If you’re craving refreshing, tasty açaí bowls to cool off during the summer, HI CRAVINGS provides the perfect solution. The biz, formerly known as Jess Da Best Açaí Bowls, started as a homemade acai bowl recipe that turned into a local favorite.

“After trying a bowl, a family member recommended that I open my own store, and it’s been a magical roller coaster ever since,” says Jess Kamanao, who owns the business with her husband, Kalani. “HI CRAVINGS started in a garage in the community and has grown in and out of multiple store locations. We are currently a two-truck-and-one-location operation with partnership and franchise opportunities on the horizon. A third truck based in Kaneohe will be coming very soon.”

HI Cravings is known for its unique variety of vegan bases. The biz also offers more than 25 toppings for its bowls.

“The most popular topping to date is our homemade cookie dough,” Kamanao says. “It’s not a conventional acai add-on, but by far, it’s a local favorite.”

Popular options include the Elua Kapakahi bowl ($15.25) — blend of the customer’s choice topped with granola, standard and specialty fruits, and honey — and the Elua Rainbow bowl ($15) and a cookie butter stuffed strawberry ($3). That combo features a blend of the customer’s choice topped with granola, strawberries, bananas, honey, M&Ms, condensed milk and crumbled cookie dough.

While customers can order in person at any HI CRAVINGS mobile truck or at its trailer location, patrons are encouraged to place preorders for trays or large orders. Visit hicravings.com/tray to learn more.

“You can also book HI CRAVINGS for a private party or catering event,” Kamanao says. “Email us (contact@hicravings.com) for more info.

“We take pride in sourcing what we can, locally, as well as supporting schools, churches, nonprofits and local organizations through donations, fundraisers and events,” she adds. “HI CRAVINGS has grown with the community and looks forward to serving your favorite smoothie bowls for years to come.”

HI CRAVINGS

747 Queen St., Honolulu

Call: 808-561-9386

Web: hicravings.com

Instagram: @hicravingshawaii

How to order: In person

How to pay: Crash, cards and Apple Pay accepted