Things ‘juice’ got easier

Jamba Hawaii (500 Kamokila Blvd.) opened its first-ever drive-thru location in Kapolei on May 18.

The location will feature the same menu, including Hawaii-exclusive smoothies and bowls such as the POG Dream, Chocolate Moo’d and Loaded Hawaiian açaí bowl, plant-based drinks, power bowls, freshly squeezed juice and added vitamin shots and energy boosts. Be sure to follow @jambahawaii on Instagram to discover secret underground menu items as well.

“We’re thrilled to open this new convenient drive-thru in our Kapolei community,” states director of operations Frank Nagamine. “Now customers will be able to enjoy their favorite Jamba smoothie or bowl without having to step outside of their car.”

Visit jambahawaii.com.

Monthly wine dinners

Known for its breathtaking views of Waikiki and Diamond Head, 53 By The Sea recently launched monthly wine dinners at its restaurant.

Once a month, the restaurant offers a three-course meal with wine pairings for $65. Each month features a different themed menu.

Reservations are open for July’s dinner on July 3. The theme is “Wines of Ehren Jordan,” designed to highlight the American vineyards of Ehren Jordan in California and Oregon. The theme for the Aug. 7 dinner is rieslings from around the world.

To learn more, visit 53bythesea.com or follow the biz on Instagram (@53bythesea_hawaii).

A night to remember

StripSteak (2330 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 330) presents a special evening with Michelin-starred chef Michael Mina from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at its outdoor lanai. The event showcases five action food stations complemented with wines from Ohana Beverage and Sandhi/Evening Land Wines.

Guests will have the opportunity to mingle with Mina as he prepares Hawaii-spiced New York strip skewers on the binchotan grill. There will also be other delectable flavors to indulge in from both StripSteak and other MINA Group outlets, including Orla, Mina’s Las Vegas restaurant that curates Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine that feature innovative twists on timeless classics.

For $75, attendees will savor one tapa-style dish from each of the food stations, with a paired tasting of wine. Happy Hour specials are available all night for those who purchase a ticket, along with special prices on featured wines.

For more info and to book a reservation, visit stripsteakwaikiki.com.

Culinary collaboration

Celebrate Father’s Day early with Kona Brewing Company’s Hops ‘n Pops event — a collaborative five-course pairing dinner featuring award-winning chefs Blake Kajiwara and Vicky Nguyen at 6 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Sheraton Princess Kaiulani’s Splash Bar.

The menu starts with a shared pupu of fried chicken skin with Thai tamarin seasoning paired with a Kona Light Michelada. The appetizer is an applewood-smoked bacon-wrapped jalapeño stuffed with smoked marlin cream cheese complemented by a Big Wave Golden Ale. Next is a fully-loaded iceberg lettuce wedge salad boasting yuzu bourbon kiawe-smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes, red onions, chives, crumbled blue cheese, housemade croutons and a creamy avocado lime dressing, joined with a Corny Dad Jokes IPA. And for the entree, there’s a seafood boil with Tristen lobster, Kauai head-on shrimp, snow crab, manila clams, Kahuku corn, red skin potatoes, kukui sausage and ginger garlic chile butter complemented with a Lemongrass Luau beer.

To finish off the dinner, guests will indulge in a grilled and brûlée peach parfait featuring sponge cake, lehua honey, lavender-whipped cream, vanilla ice cream and candied ginger. It will be paired with a Black Sand Porter.

Book online at bit.ly/3WTpovs.