Japanese coast guard ship, trainees visit Hawaii

Kevin Knodell

By Kevin Knodell

Today Updated 11:17 p.m.

KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Japan Coast Guard’s Training Vessel Kojima docked at Pier 10 in Honolulu Harbor.
Japan Coast Guard’s Training Vessel Kojima docked at Pier 10 in Honolulu Harbor.

KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, members of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Marine Patrol Division showed off tactical gear to visiting cadets from the Japanese Coast Guard Academy during a visit Wednesday to the U.S. Coast Guard Base at Sand Island.
Above, members of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Marine Patrol Division showed off tactical gear to visiting cadets from the Japanese Coast Guard Academy during a visit Wednesday to the U.S. Coast Guard Base at Sand Island.

KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Cadets saluted as they paid respect at the USS Arizona Memorial on Thursday.
Cadets saluted as they paid respect at the USS Arizona Memorial on Thursday.

