Japanese coast guard ship, trainees visit Hawaii
Japan Coast Guard’s Training Vessel Kojima docked at Pier 10 in Honolulu Harbor.
Above, members of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Marine Patrol Division showed off tactical gear to visiting cadets from the Japanese Coast Guard Academy during a visit Wednesday to the U.S. Coast Guard Base at Sand Island.
Cadets saluted as they paid respect at the USS Arizona Memorial on Thursday.