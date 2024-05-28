Blessing held for emergency department at Wahiawa medical center

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Queen’s Health System held a blessing Monday for its new Emergency Department in Wahiawa following its acquisition of Wahiawa General Hospital.

The Emergency Department at The Queen’s Medical Center-Wahiawa is expected to open at 8 a.m. Wednesday, officials said. Queen’s acquisition of Wahiawa General Hospital was finalized in early April.

At the time, Wahiawa General was grappling with challenges related to its aging facility at 128 Lehua St., including HVAC system problems that temporarily had shuttered its Emergency Department for repairs.

Government leaders, city and state representatives, and members of the Wahiawa Hospital Association attended the blessing Monday and celebrated various upgrades and modifications, including an improved electronic medical record platform to better coordinate care.

“We are very much looking forward to the opening of the Emergency Department at The Queen’s Medical Center-Wahiawa,” said Robin Kalohelani, vice president of operations and associate chief nursing officer at The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu, in a news release. “We know there is a high demand for emergency services and we are committed to serving the needs of the people in those communities for the long term with high quality, compassionate care.”

Hawaii culinary education receives $195,300 donation

The Hawai‘i Ag & Culinary Alliance has donated $195,300 to local culinary, agricultural and community organizations, raised last fall during the 13th annual Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival.

The 14 beneficiaries included seven of the University of Hawaii community colleges with culinary arts programs statewide. Others were Damien Memorial, Jefferson Elementary School and Kapa­lama Elementary Schools; the Hawai‘i Agricultural Foundation; Lions Club; Maui County Farm Bureau; and the UH Foundation — Arts Department.

In addition, the nonprofit alliance’s Kokua Restaurant & Hospitality Fund raised and distributed more than $1.22 million to Maui restaurant, bar and hospitality workers affected by August’s wildfire.

The donations have supported more than 70 causes and organizations committed to sustainability, culinary and agricultural education, and cultural programs in Hawaii. Since its founding in 2011, the alliance has given $5 million back to the community, an announcement said.

The next food and wine festival is scheduled to run Oct. 18-Nov. 10. Visit hawaiifoodandwinefestival.com.