Letter: Glorifying firearms fuels gun violence epidemic

A week later, the image of a young boy holding the controls of an M134 Minigun still haunts me, especially as it appeared just a couple of pages after Donald Trump vowed to make guns, even those designed for war, accessible by removing sensible regulations.

With the spate of mass shootings in our country, most by young men, why would media outlets include a photo of a young man gleefully aiming a machine gun at the same convention at which Trump spoke to cheer gun advocates?

Please, no more photos of smiling children with deadly weapons, which simply reinforces the image too many of these mass shooters have of themselves.

Leslie Ann Munro

Aiea Heights

