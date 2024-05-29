Off the news: Hawaiian Electric secures $250M in credit

With 400 lawsuits related to last year’s deadly Lahaina fire pending, Hawaiian Electric Co.’s ability to access a pile of cash is crucial to its survival — so HECO’s recent securing of a $250 million credit line is, at least, a signal that financial institutions believe the utility is good for that much.

With approval from the Public Utilities Commission, HECO can borrow the money to deal with litigation over the Aug. 8 disaster and to mitigate future wildfire risks. Shortly after the fire, HECO and its parent company suspended stock dividends and tapped into $370 million from existing credit lines.