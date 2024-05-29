First-time host Hawaii will stage the 13th FestPAC
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The upcoming 13th quadrennial FestPAC event will be hosted on O‘ahu from June 6 to 16, 2024 as announced by Governor Josh Green, M.D., First Lady Jaime Kanani Green and Festival Director Aaron Salā at Washington Place on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. Pictured Fijian students from Brigham Young University presenting Kura dance at the announcement. Pictured (back row, left to right) is Timoci Kean, Kelemedi Tubutubu and Emosi Sukanaivalu. In the front is (l-r) Melania Nawatu and Lolene Kacivi.