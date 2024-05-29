On the Move: Amy Iwano

The Hawaii Symphony Orchestra has announced that Amy Iwano will serve as the organization’s new president and CEO effective July 1. Iwano’s art career includes orchestral, chamber, jazz and world music; educational programming; community events; and performing arts leadership in Los Angeles, Chicago and Santa Fe, N.M. Currently, she is vice chair of the board of directors of New Music USA, a board member of the Amphion Foundation and an advisory board member for the Collaborative Arts Institute of Chicago. Previously, she served as artistic and executive director of Performance Santa Fe. She was also the founder and lead planning partner for the Art + Sol Santa Fe Winter Arts Festival. Before that, she was executive director of The Chicago Chamber Musicians and of the Japan America Symphony Association of Los Angeles, and has worked for the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association.

