10 local softball players make the grade

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Three Hawaii softball players, five from Chaminade and two from Hawaii Hilo were named Tuesday to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team.

Maya Nakamura, Dallas Millwood and Malia Xiao were honored for the Rainbow Wahine in the Division I category.

The Silverswords’ Kobe Brown, Taryn Fujioka, Kailah Gates-Coyaso, Bailey Jacobsen and Keaolani Takemura-Brehme, and the Vulcans’ Maya Lee Saneishi and Lexie Tilton were selected in the D-II category.

To be considered for recognition, student-athletes must be at least a sophomore, academically and athletically; have a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.50; and compete in 90% of the games played or start in at least 66% of the institution’s games.