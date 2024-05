On the air

Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.

**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.

TODAY

TIME TV CH HT

BASEBALL: MLB

Regional coverage 6:30 a.m. MLB NA/208 95

Dodgers at Mets 10:10 a.m. SSNLA NA/217 NA

Marlins at Padres 10:10 a.m. PADS NA/230 NA

Regional coverage 1:30 p.m. MLB NA/208 95

Yankees at Angels 3:38 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*

Regional coverage 4:30 p.m. MLB NA/208 95

BASKETBALL: WNBA

Mercury at Liberty 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

Aces at Lynx 2 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA

GOLF

Live From the U.S. Women’s Open 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

NCAA Men’s Championships: Team Match Play noon GOLF 30/216 86

HOCKEY: NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS CONFERENCE FINALS

West, Game 4: Stars at Oilers 2:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125

SOCCER

Libertadores: Grêmio vs. The Strongest 11:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

Libertadores: Fluminense vs. Alianza Lima 2:20 p.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

MLS: Austin vs. Portland 2:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

Canadian: Pacific vs. Atlético Ottawa 4 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA

MLS: Los Angeles FC vs. Minnesota United 4:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

TENNIS

French Open (continued) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84*

French Open 2 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*

French Open 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

THURSDAY

TIME TV CH HT

BASEBALL: MLB

Regional coverage 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Yankees at Angels 3:38 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*

BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS, WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

Game 5: Mavericks at Timberwolves (AltCast) 2:30 p.m. TRUTV NA/550 126

Game 5: Mavericks at Timberwolves 2:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125

BASKETBALL: WNBA

Sparks at Sky 2 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69

GOLF

DP World: European Open 1 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

Live From the U.S. Women’s Open 5 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

U.S. Women’s Open 8 a.m. USA 29/555 123

PGA: RBC Canadian Open 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

Live From the U.S. Women’s Open 2 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86

HOCKEY: NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, CONFERENCE FINALS

East, Game 5: Panthers at Rangers 2 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

SOCCER

French: Saint-Etienne vs. Metz 8:25 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

Italian: Cremonese vs. Venezia 8:25 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

Libertadores: Palmeiras vs. San Lorenzo 11:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

Libertadores: River Plate vs. Deportivo Tachira 1:55 p.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

SOFTBALL: WOMEN’S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

Alabama vs. UCLA 6 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Oklahoma vs. Duke 8:30 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Stanford vs. Texas 1 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Oklahoma State vs. Florida 3:30 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

TENNIS

French Open (continued) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84*

French Open 2 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*

French Open 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

RADIO

TODAY

TIME STATION

MLB: Phillies at Giants 9:45 a.m. 1500-AM

MLB: Dodgers at Mets 10:10 a.m. 990-AM

MLB: Yankees at Angels 3:38 p.m. 1500-AM

MLB: Astros at Mariners 3:40 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM

THURSDAY

TIME STATION

Women’s College W. S.: Alabama vs. UCLA 6 a.m. 1500-AM

Women’s College W. S.: Oklahoma vs. Duke 8:30 a.m. 1500-AM

MLB: Astros at Mariners 10:10 a.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM

NBA playoffs, Game 5: Mavericks at Timberwolves 2:30 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM