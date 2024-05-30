Letter: Bill to divert mentally ill homeless will help them

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Kudos to Dr. Chad Koyanagi, the state Department of Health’s medical director for crisis continuum, and the DOH itself for their sustainable services for mentally ill homeless.

The ACLU argues Senate Bill 3139 contravenes human dignity and autonomy, stating the bill funnels disabled and neurodivergent persons into jails and mental health facilities to hide them from public view.

While the 14th Amendment prohibits depriving liberty without due process, it also protects life. With a life expectancy of 53 years, 30 years less than the rest of us, it is unfair to let these people suffer in squalor. The ACLU’s opposition to SB 3139 deprives them of needed support.

Having worked in both The Queen’s Medical Center Psychiatric Emergency Department and the Oahu Community Correctional Center, I attest that detainees are genuine public safety threats. SB 3139, supported by Gov. Josh Green, is a modern, necessary step to help this enduring situation in our state.

Gerald Busch, M.D.

Waikiki

