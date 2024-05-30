Letter: Horrific Gaza war erodes hope for 2-state solution

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The two-state solution to the Israeli- Palestinian problem has been around since before the founding of the Israeli nation in 1948. Britain, abandoning its rule over Palestine, proposed a partition to the United Nations. It was accepted in principle, but no attempts were made to implement it.

Israel went along at first, but the Arabs emphatically refused to share sovereignty with the Jews. But when Israeli politics turned conservative, resistance grew.

Today neither side appears to favor partition although it seems the only conceivable solution.

Bitterness over the horrific casualties on both sides in the Gaza war may make it impossible to find common ground for decades.

Carl H. Zimmerman

Salt Lake

