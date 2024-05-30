Letter: New ADU law rings with monster home problems

A recent Star-Advertiser article about Senate Bill 3202, which allows two accessory dwelling units on a single-family lot, is contradicting a stance against monster homes that are built to rent rooms out. What about the concerns about infrastructure and the number of autos congesting the thoroughfare of nearby homes? This is the same problem.

Once built, who’s to say if the owner will change it to a bed-and-breakfast? B&Bs have created problems for neighbors. How will this address the housing crisis? This demonstrates the problem with short legislative sessions that do so little for our ohana.

Lance Miyake

Pearl City

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter