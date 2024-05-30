Letter: Put housing moratorium on foreign investors

High-rises continue to sprout up across the revamped Kakaako district.

Gov. Josh Green signed a bill into law that will allow each county the authority over vacation rentals, including the possibility of banning them — and this is going to create affordable housing?

Really? Because I’m at a loss and wonder if our elected officials have driven down Ward Avenue recently.

Today I observed at least three multimillion-dollar high-rise apartments being built and demolition in progress for three additional multimillion-dollar apartments.

These blights are primarily being sold to foreign investors. So if we really want to address affordability, why doesn’t the governor place a two-year moratorium on foreign investors, as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau implemented?

How are families and retirees in Hawaii supposed to survive on Social Security or pensions alone? Why don’t our elected officials implement some real solutions and leave the good, hard-working people of Hawaii alone?

Deborah A. Luckett

Kahala

