Off the news: 529 plan today will aid college in future

Many people know about Star Wars Day on May 4 (as in “May the 4th be with you”) — but how many adults know that May 29 was National 529 Day, which aims to raise awareness about 529 college savings plans? Many, many more parents and families should, since 529 accounts allow money to be set aside for years, with earnings accumulating tax-free toward a child’s future higher education expenses. It’s a smart way to invest a bit today, then have time help pay off in the future, to help defray higher-learning costs. Those interested can visit www.collegesavingsfoundation.org and other online resources.