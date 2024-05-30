Off the news: Undersea cable for better connectivity

It’s one of several projects underway to upgrade and strengthen Hawaii’s digital connections, but a just-completed joint project between Hawaiian Telcom and the U.S. Navy stands out because it involves the most massive fiber-optic cable ever installed in the islands, and it’s been laid beneath Pearl Harbor.

The cable runs between Honolulu and West Oahu, enabling higher-speed data transmission for federal defense, state and private use. Federal involvement benefited Hawaiian Telcom in contracting for the project, which cost more than $1 billion, and benefits the state in providing a more robust and secure communications channel.