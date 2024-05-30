On the Move: Carol Chong

Maryknoll School has named Carol Chong its principal academic visionary. She has more than 20 years of experience in Catholic-based education. Chong most recently served as the upper school principal of Sacred Hearts Academy. She also previously held academic positions at St. John The Baptist Catholic School and Holy Family Catholic Academy. Chong holds a master’s degree in educational leadership from Chaminade University of Honolulu and a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

———

Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.