Turtle Bay Resort sold and to be rebranded as Ritz-Carlton
Host Hotels & Resorts plans to have Marriott manage the 1,180-acre Turtle Bay Resort and rebrand it as a Ritz-Carlton. Pictured is the lobby area of the resort, which recently underwent a renovation.
Host Hotels & Resorts, the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust, announced Wednesday that it entered into an agreement to acquire the fee-simple interest in the 450-room Turtle Bay Resort and a nearby 49-acre parcel for approximately $680 million. Pictured is the resort’s pool area.